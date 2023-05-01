Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

