Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $394,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

