Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.62 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 235.30%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

