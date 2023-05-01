Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $142.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

