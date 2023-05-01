Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Receives Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.82.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.11. 676,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.