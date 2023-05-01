Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.79

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$95.79 and last traded at C$95.36, with a volume of 140271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

