Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,437 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

