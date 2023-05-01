Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dover Stock Performance
NYSE DOV opened at $146.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77.
Dover Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
