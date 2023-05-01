Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $341,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture
In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Accenture Price Performance
NYSE:ACN opened at $280.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
