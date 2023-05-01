Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTE opened at $112.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

