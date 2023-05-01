Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $295.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $296.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

