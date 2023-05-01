Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,059 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $324.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.22. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

