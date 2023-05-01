Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $370,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in American Tower by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 120,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.
NYSE AMT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
