Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $378.02 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

