Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

MMM opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

