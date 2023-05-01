Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $164.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

