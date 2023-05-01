Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.98.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$66.94 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$71.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.07.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

