Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

