Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $609,746.83 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $609,746.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

