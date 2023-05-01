Royal Bank of Canada Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on APYRF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

