Royal Bank of Canada Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$128.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE PD opened at C$67.49 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$61.79 and a twelve month high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$925.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 16.525463 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.