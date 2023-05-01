Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 439.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

