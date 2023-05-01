Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

RYI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.63. 180,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

