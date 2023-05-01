Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.64. 995,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,153. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

