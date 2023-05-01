Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,131 shares of company stock worth $8,885,245 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.75. 387,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

