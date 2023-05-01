SALT (SALT) Market Cap Achieves $2.70 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $16,939.84 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,000.84 or 1.00070407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03758322 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,317.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

