Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $226.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $265.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

