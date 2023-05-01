Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Monday. Santander Bank Polska has a 12 month low of 45.48 and a 12 month high of 48.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 45.48.

About Santander Bank Polska

(Get Rating)

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.