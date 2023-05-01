Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Monday. Santander Bank Polska has a 12 month low of 45.48 and a 12 month high of 48.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 45.48.

Get Santander Bank Polska alerts:

About Santander Bank Polska

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.