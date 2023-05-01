SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.686-2.726 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $261.04. 941,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,470. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,836,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

