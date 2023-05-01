Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Financial Life Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 618.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,985,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. 113,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.