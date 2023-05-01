Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in April

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SCUA remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCUA. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 342,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

