Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.68 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $3,515.43 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00143221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003472 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00624942 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,125.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.