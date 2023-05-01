Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Secret has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $3,167.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00142231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00624942 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,125.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

