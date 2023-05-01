Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$8.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

Several research firms have commented on SES. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Insiders have bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.31 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.19 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.20.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of C$401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6950578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.