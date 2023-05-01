Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $88,850.10 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007675 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027042 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020003 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018345 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,176.51 or 1.00010069 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
