Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion-$10.54 billion.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 0.7 %

SEKEY opened at $7.47 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

