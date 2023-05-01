Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. 163,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,684. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

