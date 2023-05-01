Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. 491,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.