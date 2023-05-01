Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.15% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAUT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. 4,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

