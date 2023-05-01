Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,995,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

