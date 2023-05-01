Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 2,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.37. 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,445. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

