Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VNM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 512,579 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.