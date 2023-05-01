ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Reiterates” Rating Reiterated at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group restated their reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.33. The company had a trading volume of 728,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.46. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total value of $321,268.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total value of $321,268.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,245 shares of company stock worth $28,445,676 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

