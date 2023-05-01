SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $24,260.70 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,260.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,629,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 17th, Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60.
  • On Friday, February 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60.

SES AI Price Performance

SES stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.33.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

