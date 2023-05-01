SES AI (SES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $570.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.33.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $90,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

