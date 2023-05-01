Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

