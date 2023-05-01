Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.1 %

SHW opened at $237.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

