Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

