Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Drops By 8.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 64,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

