Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Increases By 8.5%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

AX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,502. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

